Shah Rukh Khan wishes Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi to his fans

Shah Rukh Khan is enjoying the success of his latest movie, “Jawan.”

He wrote a special message for fans on Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi 2023.

Rajkumar Hirani jokingly asked him to come back to the film set of “Dunki.”

Shah Rukh Khan is enjoying the huge success of his latest movie, “Jawan.” After winning hearts in the spy thriller “Pathaan” earlier this year, the superstar made a triumphant comeback with the film directed by Atlee, which created a buzz at the box office.

Since its release on September 7, Shah Rukh has been actively connecting with his fans on social media, thanking them sincerely for their constant love and support. Recently, on Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi 2023, King Khan wrote a special message for his fans.

On Thursday, September 28, Shah Rukh Khan sent his heartfelt greetings to fans for Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi 2023 through X (formerly known as Twitter).

He expressed, “On this day let’s celebrate the virtues of being kind, compassionate and righteous. Wishing every one a happy Eid Milad-un-Nabi. Give a big hug to everyone you meet. Eid Mubarak.”

Yesterday, Shah Rukh Khan had a fun chat with his fans on X. During this chat, he answered funny questions from fans and shared updates about his work. Interestingly, the director of his upcoming movie “Dunki,” Rajkumar Hirani, jokingly asked him to come back to the film set.

Oh Sh#%. Coming sir…doston se baat kar raha tha!!! Sorry boys and girls have to rush now. Varna #Dunki se nikaal denge!!! Thanks for ur time boys and girls. See u in the theatres very very soon. Love u all. So much to do less time to talk to you….Muah. https://t.co/rpAYm2TwPu — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 27, 2023

In response, SRK humorously replied, “Coming sir…doston se baat kar raha tha!!! Sorry boys and girls have to rush now. Varna #Dunki se nikaal denge!!! Thanks for ur time boys and girls. See u in the theaters very very soon. Love u all. So much to do less time to talk to you….Muah.”

When asked about the action scenes in the movie Dunki, SRK gave his thoughts, “#Dunki is all funny and emotional. It’s Raju sirs world mere bhai. Thoda sa action maine daal diya hai…pata nahi sir rahein na rakhein….woh editor bhi hain na!!!”

After the hit film “Jawan” featuring SRK and Nayanthara, fans are excited for their next movie titled “Dunki,” which also stars Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, and more. The movie is scheduled to be released in theaters on December 22.

