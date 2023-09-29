Srha Asghar is a television actress from Pakistan.

She is currently appearing in the drama Working Women.

Srha Asghar enjoys showing out glimpses of her lovely family life.

Srha Asghar is a television actress from Pakistan who is incredibly beautiful and incredibly talented. She is well known for her outstanding performances in well-known dramas including "Pyaar Ke Sadake," "Baban Khala Ki Betiyaan," "Akhiar Kabtak," and "Bebaak." She is currently appearing in the drama Working Women. Akhara, her next drama, is the talk of the town.

Srha is blissfully married to Umer Murtaza, and the two of them make an utterly endearing combination. The couple welcomed a lovely new member, a son they called Ehaan Murtaza who was born in December 2022. Srha Asghar enjoys showing out glimpses of her lovely family life. As her adorable baby Ehaan Murtaza continues to develop, the stunning actress treasures every second she gets to spend with her little bundle of joy.

