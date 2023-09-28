Srha Asghar Shares Heartwarming Family Photos

Srha Asghar is a popular Pakistani TV actress known for her outstanding acting.

She is currently featured in the Green Entertainment drama “Working Women”.

Srha Asghar enjoys sharing moments from her wonderful family life.

Srha Asghar is a highly attractive and incredibly skilled Pakistani TV actress known for her outstanding acting in well-loved shows like "Pyaar Ke Sadake," "Baban Khala Ki Betiyaan," "Akhiar Kabtak," and "Bebaak."

She’s currently featured in the Green Entertainment drama “Working Women” and is creating quite a buzz with her upcoming series, “Akhara.”

Srha Asghar is happily married to Umer Murtaza, and they make a very cute couple. They recently had a lovely addition to their family, a baby boy named Ehaan Murtaza, born in December 2022.

Srha Asghar enjoys sharing moments from her wonderful family life, especially as her adorable son, Ehaan Murtaza, keeps growing, and she treasures every moment spent with her precious little one.

