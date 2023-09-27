The 22nd LUX Style Awards nominations revealed!

22nd HUM Lux Style Awards (LSA) nominations revealed.

High anticipation in the entertainment industry for the upcoming LSA.

The LSA is a prestigious platform that celebrates excellence in Pakistani fashion, film, television, and music.

Nominations Unveiled for the 22nd HUM Lux Style Awards: A Glittering Celebration of Excellence

The anticipation in the entertainment industry has reached a fever pitch as the nominations for the 22nd HUM Lux Style Awards (LSA) were unveiled in a star-studded event that left everyone eager for the grand celebration of Pakistani talent.

The LSA has consistently been a prestigious platform that honors and applauds the best in Pakistani fashion, film, television, and music, and this year promises to be no different.

Nominations Below:

