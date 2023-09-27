The 22nd LUX Style Awards nominations revealed!

Hiba Bukhari And Arsalan Naseer to star in upcoming drama serial
Pakistani television dramas and mini-series are gradually breaking away from the traditional...
Nominations Unveiled for the 22nd HUM Lux Style Awards: A Glittering Celebration of Excellence
The anticipation in the entertainment industry has reached a fever pitch as the nominations for the 22nd HUM Lux Style Awards (LSA) were unveiled in a star-studded event that left everyone eager for the grand celebration of Pakistani talent.
The LSA has consistently been a prestigious platform that honors and applauds the best in Pakistani fashion, film, television, and music, and this year promises to be no different.
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch the news from Pakistan and worldwide.
Catch all the Showbiz News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.