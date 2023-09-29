Yasir Nawaz reveal why he replaced Usman Mukhtar in Ghair

Usman did a remarkable job in the drama serial Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay.

His acting skills have always been applauded.

The Ghair drama was directed by Yasir Nawaz and stars Ushna Shah in the lead.

Usman Mukhtar is one of the most talented male actors in the industry, he is passionate about his work and never misses a beat of the characters he performs. Usman did a remarkable job in the drama serial Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay, his acting skills have always been applauded whatever may be the case for how the character is being perceived and now he has the part of the Ghair drama cast but suddenly he was replaced.

The drama was directed by Yasir Nawaz and stars Ushna Shah in the lead, after news came out that Usman would no longer be part of the drama and was replaced fans had questions about why that happened as they were looking forward to watching Ushna Shah and Usman Mukhtar together.

A blogger asked the question to Yasir Nawaz why Usman got replaced, in response to the question he replied “Usman had to go back to Islamabad as his mother was seriously unwell. She was in the ICU for days and even went on a ventilator. Thus Usman had to leave shooting and after the illness prolonged, he asked the director himself to replace him as there were date issues with other actors who were working in the drama”

