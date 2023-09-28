Zainab Raza Addresses The Criticism On Her Revealing Clothes

Model Zainab Raza recently addressed the ongoing internet criticism.

She reminded her detractors that what she wears is her personal choice.

She implored everyone to be kind and to quit demonizing other people.

Advertisement

Model Zainab Raza recently addressed the ongoing internet criticism of her clothing choices. She reminded her detractors that what she wears is her personal choice and silenced her critics.

“My rules, my life. I am aware of what I must wear wherever I go. I wouldn’t wear a skirt to enter Khadda Market; instead, I would wear regular attire. Since I am aware that wearing anything I want is pleasant, I do it,” Zainab stated.

The model continued by criticizing the hypocrisy of Pakistani males, pointing out how they like and ogle photos of models Gigi and Bella Hadid, who are both Muslims and have been seen wearing exposing clothing, but will relentlessly ridicule Pakistani women if they do the same.

“Both Bella and Gigi Hadid are Muslims. Since we are Pakistani Muslims, the same males who adore those photographs will humiliate and shame us if we do the same,” She added.

It is up to each individual to choose how they want to express themselves, Zainab stated, pleading with the haters to remember to stop criticizing others for dressing whatever they like. She implored everyone to be kind and to quit demonizing other people.

Also Read Zainab Raza Drops Surprising Statement About Humayun Saeed Zainab Raza, a prominent figure in the entertainment industry, has made a...

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news. Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.