Zhalay Sarhadi Clarifies Essence of ‘Mera Jism Meri Marzi’ in Pakistan

Zhalay Sarhadi shared her views on feminism during an interview.

She highlighted the significance of understanding the true meaning behind the slogan ‘Mera Jism Meri Marzi.’

She emphasized that the slogan is not related to clothing choices.

Zhalay Sarhadi, a renowned actress and model in Pakistan, recently opened up about her thoughts on feminism in the country during a candid interview.

In her conversation, she emphasized the importance of understanding the true essence of the slogan ‘Mera Jism Meri Marzi’ (My Body, My Choice), which has been a focal point of feminist discourse in Pakistan.

Sarhadi’s insightful remarks shed light on how this phrase, often misinterpreted and misconstrued, is fundamentally about bodily autonomy and empowerment.

She believes that the true essence of this slogan is often misunderstood by critics who have veered away from its core message.

According to her, ‘Mera Jism Meri Marzi’ is not about promoting indecency or immorality, as some critics argue. Instead, it is a call for women to have control over their own bodies and decisions.

Moreover she said: “Mera Jism Meri Marzi has nothing to with thte clothing.”

