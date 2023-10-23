Mahira Khan calls out trolls for accusing her of remaining neutral: ‘Sit down and pray for Palestine’

Mahira Khan recently found herself at the centre of a controversy.

Mahira expressed her great worry for those who have lost loved ones.

Many people thought her comment was “diplomatic.”

Mahira Khan, a well-known actress, recently found herself at the centre of a controversy when people on X, formerly Twitter, accused her of making a “diplomatic” comment during Israel’s brutalities on Gaza. Mahira, who has been relentlessly tweeting in support of Palestine, responded with elegance and clarity.

Mahira expressed her solidarity to those in need in a tweet on Friday, expressing her great worry for those who have lost loved ones, homes, and are in misery every second. She also expressed concern for individuals who may be confused about the suffering “around them.”

Prayers for those suffering.. those who have lost their children, their entire families, those who don’t have homes, those who are in pain every single second.. and especially for those who are ignorant and misinformed about the suffering around them. May the universe be kind to… — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) October 20, 2023

Many people thought her comment was “diplomatic” and asked that she mention Palestine and Israel. “Praying for who?” a user inquired. “Diplomatic statement. Political and unsaid about any one that who is at fault and who I suffering,” stated another. “Praying for who!? Name them and shame them otherwise no need to even tweet this too,” said one person.

A troll even said that Mahira’s “silence” was caused by worries about prospective Hollywood contracts. Mahira cannot risk her future Holywood contracts guys, thats why she didn’t name Israel. Majboriya hoti hain.” To this, she responded with a concise yet powerful message: “Uhhh, I call it loud and clear. Sit down. Use your time to pray for Palestine.” Her uncompromising response indicated her determination to speak out about the suffering in Gaza.

Uhhh I call it loud and clear. Sit down. 🙏🏼 use your time to pray for Palestine. https://t.co/1YVhNNxCKO — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) October 20, 2023

Mahira also retweeted a remark by Fatima Bhutto, expressing her thoughts on the awful situation in Gaza. Fatima Bhutto posted a heartbreaking video of a baby girl drenched in blood and trying to breathe after being rescued from the ruins of a destroyed house. “The images of these babies will haunt me forever. These are the victims of Israel’s genocidal campaign against Gaza and the victims of Europe, UK, and the US’s deranged support for the ethnic cleansing of the Palestinians.”

The images of these babies will haunt me forever. these are the victims of Israel’s genocidal campaign against Gaza and the victims of Europe, UK, and the US’s deranged support for the ethnic cleansing of the Palestinians https://t.co/qIRIPtjejc — fatima bhutto (@fbhutto) October 20, 2023

The situation at hand illustrates not just Mahira’s constant devotion to humanitarian issues, but also her bravery in the face of unfounded accusations. She utilized her position to draw attention to the Palestinian people’s suffering and to urge for unity, compassion, and worldwide assistance.

