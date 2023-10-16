Aadi Adeel Shares How Elitism Helps To Get Work In The Industry

Aadi Adeel Amjad is a popular comedian, host, and actor on Pakistani television. When he debuted on Tamasha Season 1, he received a lot of attention. He is quite open and honest about his thoughts, and he freely discusses anything is on his mind. Aadi appeared on The Knock Knock Show and spoke some fascinating stuff.

Aadi stated on television that the address of any posh location on your ID card is extremely crucial. He claims that if you own a posh address, a great automobile, the latest iPhone, and airpods in your ears, people will approach you differently and offer you more pay for job. This is how the world works, he added.

Aadi also revealed the harshest criticism he had ever received. He mentioned that someone called him a “parchi” and that others can work better than him. It was really painful for him, but he continues to pray for those who say terrible things.

