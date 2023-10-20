Actor Fahad Mustafa Reveals His Secret Celebrity Crush

Fahad Mustafa is regarded as one of the country’s top five stars.

He has been in showbiz for about two decades.

Fahad recently discussed everything from his profession to his personal life.

Fahad was a guest on Ahmed Ali Butt’s podcast, where he discussed everything from his profession to his personal life. In the show, he also revealed his own celebrity crush. Fahad stated that having a celebrity crush is natural and that his celebrity crushes change over time, but one star that he still loves and cherishes is Vaneeza Ahmed.

He stated that he still speaks with her and that he admires how she has worked in the profession. Fahad still has a crush on Vaneeza. He also adored Amna Haq, a supermodel at the time, and these are just a handful of the celebrities he has had celebrity crushes on throughout the years.

Here is what he shared:

