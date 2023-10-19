Advertisement
Edition: English
Articles
Actor Noman Habib Drops Adorable Family Photos

  • Noman Habib is a well-known Pakistani actor.
  • He is blissfully married to Asma Noman.
  • The couple has two gorgeous daughters.
Noman Habib is a well-known Pakistani actor. He has been in a number of blockbuster serials, including the popular soap opera Yeh Zindagi Hai. He was also in the dramas Bunty I Love You, Parwaz, and Mere Ban Jao. Noman may presently be seen in the drama series Nijat, alongside Hina Altaf and others. Noman has a sizable fan following.

He is blissfully married to Asma Noman and the couple has two gorgeous daughters. He frequently posts family photos and videos. Fans adore his daughters, particularly his oldest, Ayesha, who has made a few television appearances in Ramzan transmissions. Noman has recently shared gorgeous family photos from various events. Take a look at the adorable photos:

