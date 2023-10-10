Aftab Shivdasani Registers Police Complaint After Losing Rs 1.50 Lakh in KYC Fraud

Aftab Shivdasani reportedly lost Rs 1.50 lakh.

Aftab Shivdasani, a popular Bollywood actor renowned for appearing in movies like Masti, Awara Paagal Deewana, Hungama, and others, recently fell victim to cyber fraud. After receiving a message from an unknown telephone number requesting him to update his KYC data, Aftab reportedly lost Rs. 1.50 lakh from his bank account on Sunday. In reaction, he reported the event to the police, and a case has been registered in relation to it.

According to a report, Aftab Shivdasani lost 1.50 lakh due to internet scam. The regrettable occurrence was brought on by a text message the actor had received on Sunday, October 8, asking him to update his Know Your Customer (KYC) information connected to a major private sector bank. The next day, a case was opened at the Bandra police station in relation to this cybercrime.

The actor received a message from an unknown telephone number, according to a source from Bandra police station who gave details about the event. He received a notification telling him that if he didn’t update the bank’s KYC information, his account would be suspended. Shivdasani went to the message’s link and clicked it. He was informed that his account had been debited for 1,49,999 as he carried out the instructions.

On Monday, October 9, after the event, the actor got in touch with the bank’s branch manager. The manager’s recommendation led to Aftab Shivdasani submitting a police report.

According to the official, a complaint has been filed under the appropriate sections of the Information Technology (IT) Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including section 420 (cheating). Further investigation related to the event is underway.

