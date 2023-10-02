Advertisement
Agha Ali's Mysterious Caption Amid Divorce Rumors Leaves Fans Puzzled

Agha Ali's Mysterious Caption Amid Divorce Rumors Leaves Fans Puzzled

  • Fans think Agha Ali and Hina Altaf may facing some difficulties in their marriage.
  • The couple has long been one of the most popular couple.
  • Ali’s most recent foreign trip fuelled more speculations.
Fans believe that Agha Ali and Hina Altaf, a famous Pakistani couple, may encounter some difficulties in their idyllic setting.

The couple, who fell in love while filming Dil-e-Gumshuda in 2019, has long been one of the most popular couple in the entertainment industry, but new posts and subtle hints have raised speculation about the couple’s impending nuptials.

Ali’s most recent trip to Greece, when Altaf was not there, fuelled more speculations.

Ali revealed his ideas that prompted questions about his relationship with his beloved wife in one of his Instagram postings.

He captioned his vacation pictures by penning, “Life in blues,” Ali began, “main confuseeee yun hokay, phir sochta hoon yar kuin halaat nai ok ! Phir ro kay, haan thoda ro kay dho Kay I get back to ma phone and say Confuse hokay, Chal koi Nai , main kalla nai, is jahan mein sab nay hi tou haan khaye hain Dhokay! It’s ok. !”

Social media users are in doubt whether they have split up and inquired in the comment section about their marriage under the latest post of the couple.

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Aagha Ali (@aaghaaliofficial)

