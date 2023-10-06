Ahsan Khan and legendary actor Mumtaz grooved together in a viral video.

In the video, Ahsan donned sunglasses and led Mumtaz in a joyous dance.

Mumtaz can be seen laughing while Ahsan holds her hand and beams with glee.

Advertisement

Aaj Kal Tere Mere Pyar Ke Charche from the 1968 film Brahmachari was revived by Pakistani actor Ahsan Khan and legendary senior Bollywood actor Mumtaz in a touching and sentimental scene caught on camera. The video, which has been going viral on social media, has Ahsan donning sunglasses and leading Mumtaz in a joyous dance that is reminiscent of how Mumtaz and Shammi Kapoor were first pictured for the famous song.

In the video, Mumtaz can be seen laughing while Ahsan holds her hand and beams with glee. Mumtaz joins in with her trademark lines “Acha?” and “Toh Kya?” to bring a sense of nostalgia to the impromptu performance, much as she did in the legendary song years ago when she was paired with Shammi Kapoor.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by WOKE (@woke_bycapital)

Advertisement

The charming exchange brings to mind Mumtaz’s famous orange sari from the 1960s, which set fashion trends after the release of the movie Brahmachari. Aaj Kal Tere Mere Pyar Ke Charche was a chart-topper and is still one of many people’s favourite songs.

This little video highlights the continuing bonds and camaraderie between musicians from India and Pakistan in addition to being entertaining. This touching exchange demonstrates how art can cross divisions and unite people, despite the governmental restrictions that now prevent collaboration between the entertainment sectors of the two nations.

It serves as a lovely reminder of the importance of shared experiences and the capacity of art to evoke warm memories in viewers of all ages by reflecting the universal language of music and dance that cuts across boundaries and countries.

Listen to the nostalgic song below:

Advertisement

Also Read Ahsan Khan Addresses Controversial Rumors With Neelam Muneer Ahsan Khan has been an established figure in the entertainment industry for...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news. Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement