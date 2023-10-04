Aima Baig Shares Her Inspiring Tale Of Overcoming Depression And Choosing Life

Aima Baig is presently one of Pakistan’s most prominent artists.

Despite her sparkling success, Baig has faced her fair share of personal struggles.

Aima lovingly recalled sleeping near her mother till her mother died.

Advertisement

Aima Baig is presently one of Pakistan’s most prominent artists, with a remarkable career that includes multiple original soundtracks (OSTs) and popular songs.

Despite her sparkling success, Baig has faced her fair share of personal struggles, as she shared honestly in a recent interview.

Aima lovingly remembered sleeping near her mother every night till her mother died. Surprisingly, when her mother passed away, Aima Baig found herself unable to cry. Paradoxically, her seeming emotional numbness precipitated a long struggle with depression, which she has bravely battled for several years. It’s worth noting that her mother was instrumental in encouraging and fostering her developing singing career.

Baig also revealed a traumatic chapter in her life in a vulnerable time. Following a time of great turbulence, most notably the Talulah Mair scandal, Aima’s inner suffering reached such a low point that she considered suicide.

Fortunately, her father stood by her side like a rock throughout this trying time. He rescued her and gave her the comfort and direction she sorely needed, reminding her of the value of family in her life. Following that, she sought peace and healing through a trip to Umrah, a journey that proved crucial in bringing her back from the brink of despair.

To mention a few, Aima Baig gave several blockbuster hit songs such as Ye Aaj Mujh Ko Kya Hua, Balma Bhagora, Kuch To Hua Hai, Khawabon Mein, Loota Rey, Pretty Face, Rahain, Satrangi, and Funkari.

Advertisement

Also Read Aima Baig talks about a men Being Scared of Successful Women Aima Baig is one of the famous singers in Pakistan. She made...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news. Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement