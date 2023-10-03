Aima Baig talks about a men Being Scared of Successful Women

Aima Baig is one of the famous singers in the Pakistan music industry.

She is doing a great job in her career she has sung many songs and famous OSTs.

Aima also added that “she turned suicidal at one point.

In a recent interview, she talked about her life's ups and downs and shared some of the story, Aima has lost her mom and she talked about how she was so close to her.

In a recent interview, she talked about her life’s ups and downs and shared some of the story, Aima has lost her mom and she talked about how she was so close to her.

Aey Zindagi singer said that “she used to sleep with her mom till the day she left this mortal world. Aima, however, felt numb and did not even cry when her mom died. But this kickstarted her depression which she has dealt with for years now. She also shared that she was super close with her mom and it was her mom who supported her singing career”.

Aima also added that “she turned suicidal at one point. After the Talulah Mair controversy, Ama was going through a lot in her life. She almost committed suicide but her dad became her strength. He found her and consoled her on how her family is who she thinks about and not anyone else. Aima then went for Umrah and it helped her heal back a lot from the darkness she was feeling”.

