Aiman Khan, Minal Khan Joyfully Celebrate Brothers’ Birthday Bash

Aiman Khan is an outstanding social media influencer in addition to being a superb Pakistani television actress. Dramas by Aiman Khan that are noteworthy include Baydardi, Ishq Tamasha, Khatoon Manzil, Ghar Titli Ka Par, Bay Qasoor, and Man Mayal Zindaan. Aiman is a jovial and outgoing individual who loves spending time with her family. Aiman and Muneeb Butt have two gorgeous daughters and are happily married. Aiman has been spending more time with her family recently, especially with her twin sister Minal Khan, who is expecting a child. Aiman is a well-liked personality in the Pakistani entertainment sector thanks to her talent and dedication.

Aiman Khan’s family gathered today to commemorate the birthdays of her twin brothers, Hammad and Huzaifa, and she shared photos from their celebration with them. They had a barbeque supper and cake cutting in the restaurant where they celebrated their birthday with Angeethi, Hammad, and Huzaifa. There were also Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram present. The twins’ birthday party was the ideal fusion of affection, good times, and delectable cuisine, and it was exquisitely documented in a series of tender photos, preserving the priceless moments of this cherished family reunion.

