Aina Asif Meets Imran Ashraf, Expresses Appreciation & Praise For Him

Aina Asif expresses her appreciation and praise for Imran Ashraf.

She shared a couple of adorable photos with the Raqs-e-Bismil star.

Aina expressed her appreciation and respect in the caption for him.

Advertisement

Aina Asif, a rising talent, expressed her deep appreciation and praise for famed actor Imran Ashraf. The 15-year-old actress discussed her inspiration and learning process with the experienced actor, emphasizing his humility and encouragement. She shared a couple of adorable photos with the Raqs-e-Bismil star, demonstrating her admiration for the great actor.

Aina Asif expressed her appreciation and respect in the caption, writing, “From watching him on screen and learning acting from him to meeting him in person. This was the moment I realized that I’m getting where I wanted to be in life and I just met someone I’ve always looked up to.”

Have a look at the post shared by Aina:

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Aina Asif (@ainaasifofficial) Advertisement

The young actress’s remarks represent her inspirational journey, from admiring Imran Ashraf’s work on dramas to getting the opportunity to meet him in person. This encounter was a watershed point in her life, solidifying her career path in the entertainment sector and encouraging her to strive for perfection.

Imran Ashraf, according to Aina, is the “most humble and supportive person” she has ever encountered.

Her statements highlight the experienced actor’s personality, which extends beyond his on-screen appearances. Imran Ashraf’s humility and readiness to assist and mentor budding performers has gained him respect and appreciation from followers and aspiring actors alike.

In response, Imran Ashraf praised her in the comments, adding, “You are a pure talent and very good human.” MAY YOU SHINE More AND MORE.”

Advertisement

Aina Asif’s career in show business has been nothing short of spectacular. Despite her early age, she has demonstrated her acting talent by portraying negative, positive, and comic characters.

Aina Asif’s career in show business has been nothing short of spectacular. Despite her early age, she has demonstrated her acting talent by portraying negative, positive, and comic characters.

Her outstanding performance in the drama serial Pehli Si Mohabbat, in which she played a young Maya Ali, gained her awards and admiration. Following that, she established herself in showbiz with roles in dramas such as Badzaat and Pinjra.

Also Read Aina Asif Speaks Out on Samar Jafri’s Transformation with Fame Rising stars Samar Jafri and Aina Asif gained fame through the hit...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news. Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.