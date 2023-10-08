Aina Asif Speaks Out on Samar Jafri’s Transformation with Fame

Rising stars Samar Jafri and Aina Asif gained fame through the hit show “Mayi Ri.”

Samar Jafri and Aina Asif are rising stars in the entertainment world. They gained recognition at a young age, impressing millions with their powerful performances in the hit show “Mayi Ri.” This series catapulted both of them into the spotlight.

Aina Asif had already established herself with roles in dramas like “Hum Tum” and “Pinjra,” so “Mayi Ri” further solidified her popularity. On the other hand, Samar Jafri made his debut in the entertainment industry with “Mayi Ri” and quickly captured the audience’s attention, becoming a star overnight.

Samar is now a big presence in the spotlight, and fans are eager for more of him. Aina and Samar recently appeared on the Show, where Ayaz asked Aina an important question. He wanted to know if anything has changed in Samar’s behavior since he gained fame, as compared to when he first started working on “Mayi Ri.”

Aina mentioned that Samar no longer answers her calls. Initially, he would call her, but now he doesn’t even pick up his phone when she tries to reach him.

Samar hasn’t revealed if he’s taken on more projects, but he’s focusing on building his music career.

