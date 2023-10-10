Advertisement
Ajay Devgn Wishes "RRR" Director SS Rajamouli on His Birthday

Ajay Devgn Wishes "RRR" Director SS Rajamouli on His Birthday

S.S. Rajamouli, a highly respected Telugu filmmaker, is known for his exceptional contributions to the Indian film industry. His monumental works like “RRR” and the “Baahubali” series have bridged the gap between regional and national cinema.

Today, the veteran director is celebrating his 50th birthday, and he received warm birthday wishes from various Tollywood stars, including Mahesh Babu and Jr. NTR. Additionally, Ajay Devgn, the actor from “Singham Again,” also extended a heartfelt birthday greeting to the director.

Today, October 10th, Ajay Devgn used his social media to send a heartfelt birthday message to S.S. Rajamouli as he turned 50. Ajay, who had worked with Rajamouli on the Oscar-winning movie “RRR,” shared a picture from the set where they’re seen having a casual discussion, likely about a scene.

Ajay captioned the post with his wishes, “Happy Birthday, Rajamouli Sir! Keep creating masterpieces that touch hearts worldwide (star emoticon).”

Furthermore, Mahesh Babu, using his X account (formerly Twitter), extended birthday wishes to the director with a message, “Wishing you a happy birthday SS Rajamouli sir! Here’s to many more years of your cinematic brilliance!.” On the other hand, Jr NTR wrote, “Happy Birthday Jakkana SS Rajamouli !! Sending lots of love…”

In a previous interview, Director SS Rajamouli discussed the casting of Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn in RRR. The director had responded warmly, saying  “With Ajay sir, it is about the respect I have towards him. When we made the story, we wrote Ajay Sir’s character in the film, and then we went into the casting part of it.”

Ajay Devgn and SS Rajamouli collaborated on the 2012 fantasy film “Eega.” In this movie, directed by Rajamouli, Ajay Devgn provided a brief voiceover for the Hindi version, titled “Makkhi.”

