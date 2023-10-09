Akshay Kumar Clarifies Rumors of His Return as Vimal Brand Ambassador

Akshay Kumar’s appearance in the new Vimal ad is not a comeback to the brand.

He criticized a news website for claiming that he was coming back to endorse Vimal.

He clarified that the ads were shot in October 2021, before he announced he would no longer endorse tobacco products.

Akshay Kumar explained why he featured in a recent Vimal advertisement, even though he had previously announced he would no longer endorse the tobacco brand.

He clarified that his appearance in the new ad is not a comeback to Vimal but rather a result of a pre-existing legal agreement with the brand.

Akshay Kumar criticized a news website for claiming that he was coming back to endorse Vimal. He responded to the article posted on X (formerly Twitter) by writing a reply, “‘Returns’ as ambassador? Here’s some fact check for you Bollywood Hungama, if by chance you are interested in things other than fake news. These ads were shot on 13th October, 2021. I have not had anything to do with the brand ever since I publicly announced the discontinuation of the endorsement. They can legally run the already shot ads till the end of next month. Chill and do some real news.”

Akshay Kumar recently appeared in a new Vimal advertisement alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn.

This drew criticism, mainly directed at Akshay, as it happened a few months after he had announced that he would no longer endorse tobacco products.

The earlier Vimal ad in which he appeared had also received negative feedback, especially because he is also the face of anti-smoking public service announcements shown in cinemas.

Back then, Akshay had publicly declared that he was ending his endorsement by posting a message on platform X, “I am sorry. I would like to apologise to you, all my fans and well-wishers. Your reaction over the past few days has deeply affected me. While I have not and will not endorse tobacco, I respect the outpouring of your feelings in light of my association with Vimal Elaichi. With all humility, I step back. I have decided to contribute the entire endorsement fee towards a worthy cause. The brand might continue airing the ads till the legal duration of the contract that is binding upon me, but I promise to be extremely mindful in making my future choices. In return, I shall forever continue to ask for your love and wishes.”

