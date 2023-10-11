Akshay Kumar Opens Up About Son Aarav’s Reaction to His Movies

Akshay Kumar’s mother, Aruna Bhatia, passed away on September 8, 2021.

During a recent interview, actor Akshay Kumar discussed his family and specifically, how his children respond to his movies. He mentioned that his daughter Nitara is too young to comprehend his films, while his son Aarav Bhatia is candidly honest about them.

Additionally, Akshay revealed that Aarav doesn’t share his interest in the film industry, unlike his father.

When asked whether his mother has watched his movies, Akshay Kumar responded, “She has seen all my films 7-8 times.” Akshay Kumar’s mother, Aruna Bhatia, passed away on September 8, 2021. Discussing his late father who couldn’t see his success after passing away, Akshay added, “He didn’t see that much my mother saw it.”

When inquired about how Akshay’s children, Nitara and Aarav, respond to his movies, the actor commented, “Beti toh bohot choti hai. Beta hai, woh jab film dekhta hai…‘Good dad I’m proud of you,’ bus itna isse zayada nahi. Teenagers have very few words to talk. ‘Beta kaise lagi?’…’Sorry but it’s bullsh*t Dad.’ If they don’t like it, that’s where it goes (my daughter is young. Whenever my son watches my films, he just speaks a little. When I ask him, he says he doesn’t like it in case).”

This wasn’t the first instance of Akshay discussing his son. He had previously mentioned in an interview, “I was just thinking about how different it is in my home. I want to show my son films, I want to tell him about films, he doesn’t want to see films. I want to put him into all that but he just doesn’t want to see anything, he just wants to do his work. He wants to study or do his fashion designing.”

During the discussion, Akshay also disclosed his son’s upcoming endeavors. At the moment, Aarav is focusing on his education, as per Akshay’s statement, “My son… he is not interested in films. He just wants to do his fashion designing and he is into that. Daughter is very small…”

Akshay Kumar is wed to Twinkle Khanna, and they welcomed their first child, Aarav, in 2002. Their daughter, Nitara, was born in 2012. In the previous month, Aarav celebrated his 21st birthday, and Akshay Kumar shared a heartfelt message to mark the occasion.

The actor wrote, “Hi mere angrez puttar…the candles on your cake count to 21 today, but for me you’d always be the li’l one who’d jump into my lap and make a tough day worth carrying on. Enjoy your day my son, you can now legally do everything I suspect you’ve been doing already 😉 Love you, Aarav. Forever your proud dad.”

