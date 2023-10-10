Akshay Kumar Reveals Future Political Plans Amidst “Mission Raniganj”

Akshay Kumar has clarified that he is not currently pursuing a political career.

He says he is making films that tackle important societal issues.

Akshay Kumar opens up on his plans to join politics.

Akshay Kumar, a well-known Bollywood actor famous for his diverse film choices, has appeared in a wide range of movies. His work includes both entertaining films and those with significant social messages.

In recent years, he has starred in movies such as Padman, Raksha Bandhan, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, OMG, and Mission Mangal, which tackle important societal issues alongside providing entertainment.

Given the themes of his films, people often wonder if Akshay Kumar plans to enter politics. He recently addressed these rumors, clarifying that he’s not currently pursuing a political career but hasn’t completely ruled it out for the future.

In a recent interview, when asked about the chance of him getting into politics, Akshay Kumar said, “No, I am not joining politics. I don’t know what will happen in the future but for now, I am not joining politics. I am making such films because I feel it’s important to bring such subjects in front of people. God has given me such a nice platform that I can do films and I can tell people what all has happened in our nation through my films, like that of Kesari, Samrat Prithviraj, or any other film.”

In various instances, some people have accused the actor from OMG 2 of endorsing projects associated with the ruling BJP government.

In the interview, when addressing these criticisms, Akshay Kumar discussed “Lots of time people say that they promoted Swachh Bharat Mission and I made Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. They had a Mars Mission and I made Mission Mangal. Aisa nahi hai, maine Airlift bhi banai, us waqt Congress ka raaj tha. (It’s not like that when I made Airlift, Congress party was in power). No one talked about that. Even Mission Raniganj is set during Congress’ tenure. It is about the bigness and goodness and what happened. It doesn’t matter who was in power. What matters is what was done for the betterment of the country.”

“Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue” is a film based on the true story of Jaswant Singh Gill, a mining engineer from IIT Dhanbad. The movie takes inspiration from a remarkable incident in his life when he spearheaded a rescue operation to save approximately 65 coal miners trapped in the Raniganj coalfields of West Bengal in 1989.

Directed by Tinu Suresh Desai, the movie doesn’t just have the main stars, Parineeti Chopra and Akshay Kumar, but also includes a talented supporting cast. This includes Kumud Mishra, Pavan Malhotra, Ravi Kishan, Varun Badola, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Rajesh Sharma, Virendra Saxena, Shishir Sharma, Ananth Mahadevan, Jameel Khan, Sudhir Pandey, Bachan Pachera, Mukesh Bhatt, and Omkar Das Manikpuri, all in important roles.

