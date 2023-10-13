Ali Zafar’s New World Cup Song Coming Tomorrow!

Ali Zafar teases the choreography for his upcoming World Cup music video.

The highly anticipated music video is scheduled to be released tomorrow.

He has a knack for bringing audiences together through his music.

Ali Zafar, the renowned Pakistani singer, songwriter, and actor, offers a sneak peek into the choreography for his upcoming World Cup music video.

The music video is set to release tomorrow, and fans can hardly wait to experience the magic.

Ali Zafar, known for his exceptional talent and ability to unite audiences through his music, tweeted a tantalizing preview of the choreography and added a touch of anticipation by asking, “Tayyar ho!?” (Are you ready!?). His tweet has sparked enthusiasm and curiosity among fans worldwide.

See the Tweet:

In true Ali Zafar style, he didn’t forget to infuse a bit of humor, saying, “Maza na aaya to paisay vaapas.”

The anticipation is building, and fans can’t wait to see what Ali Zafar has in store for them with this music video.

With his charismatic style and incredible talent, it’s sure to be a visual and auditory treat.

Bts of the upcoming World Cup Song;

Stay tuned for the grand reveal tomorrow at 1 PM! Ali Zafar’s music video is set to be a highlight of the World Cup season.

