Alia Bhatt Opens Up About Her Acting Motivation

Alia Bhatt, a well-known and accomplished Bollywood actress, hails from a family deeply rooted in the film industry. Growing up in this cinematic environment played a pivotal role in her decision to pursue a career in acting.

In a recent interview, while discussing her journey, the actress shared what initially sparked her interest in the world of acting.

Alia Bhatt shared that her fascination with acting began when she was a child and used to watch movies and dance to songs.

She said, “When I was a young girl watching movies and listening to songs, it brought out that creative spark and curiosity within me. It fell into place when I realized, “Oh! That’s actually a profession.”(laughs). It seemed like fun. It started as something that a child wanted to do and honestly, it’s not. When I say it’s a dream come true, I mean it.”

During the interview, Alia was questioned about the lessons she’s gained from directors like Karan Johar and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Regarding her debut film “Student of the Year” with Karan Johar, she discussed what she learned from him.

She said, “I learned all about decorum, behavior, respect, and understanding. I’ve adopted certain nurturing qualities from him as well.”

Alia mentioned that she has gained a sense of creativity and courage from Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

“I learned the freedom of knowing that anything is possible in front of a camera and nothing is permanent. They are two very different people but two very strong personalities and influences in my life. Both, I would say, are my mentors”, she added.

Alia Bhatt won a National Award for Best Actress for her role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Regarding her work, Alia’s most recent appearance was in Karan Johar’s “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” which received both critical acclaim and commercial success. Her next project is Vasan Bala’s “Jigra,” slated for release next year.

