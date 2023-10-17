Alia Bhatt Praised for Repeating her Wedding Saree at 69th National Awards

Alia Bhatt received her first National Award at the 69th National Film Awards.

She made a bold fashion statement by choosing to wear the same saree she had worn on her wedding day.

Fans and fashion enthusiasts praised her for reusing her wedding outfit.

Alia Bhatt experienced a truly unforgettable day when she received her first National Award. This prestigious accolade was presented to her by President Droupadi Murmu during the illustrious 69th National Film Awards ceremony held in Delhi.

What truly captivated everyone’s attention was Alia’s choice of attire for this momentous occasion. She looked absolutely stunning, as she chose to wear the same saree she had worn on her wedding day with Ranbir Kapoor.

Fans were not only impressed by her outfit but also appreciated the idea of reusing outfits, seeing it as a trend-setting and stylish choice, and commended Alia for normalizing this practice.

On Tuesday, October 17, Alia Bhatt made a remarkable fashion statement at the National Awards ceremony by wearing a stunning white-golden Sabyasachi wedding saree.

She beautifully paired this elegant outfit with a golden neckpiece, and her makeup was tastefully done, while her hair was styled in a bun adorned with delicate white flowers.

To embrace a touch of tradition, she sported a black bindi on her forehead. Alongside her was Ranbir Kapoor, who exuded charm in a stylish black Indo-western ensemble.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pinkvilla Lifestyle (@pinkvillalifestyle)

Alia received not only immense admiration but also enthusiastic acclaim for her elegant appearance. One fan even shared their delight, stating, “It’s wonderful to witness her effortlessly reusing her attire, promoting the idea of outfit repetition.”

Another comment resonated this sentiment, saying, “What a heartwarming sight to see her don her wedding saree!”

Another comment conveyed, “The most remarkable aspect is that she’s chosen to reprise her wedding dress, which can inspire the younger generation to feel less self-conscious about reusing their own outfits.”

Recognizing the sentimental significance of her decision, one admirer underscored, “This decision reflects her appreciation for her wedding dress and its special place in her heart, which is why she chose to wear it on such a momentous occasion.” A dedicated fan proclaimed, “She exudes regal elegance.”

Alia Bhatt, a multi-talented actress, clinched the Best Actress award for her exceptional portrayal in the crime drama “Gangubai Kathiawadi,” directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

She shared this prestigious award with Kriti Sanon, who was also honored for her role in “Mimi.”

Alia arrived at the event wearing a radiant smile that clearly displayed her happiness. Ranbir, her partner, stood beside her throughout the ceremony, capturing her victorious moment with visible pride.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla)

