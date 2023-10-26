Advertisement
Aliza Sahar, Famous YouTuber, Breaks Silence with Important Message

Aliza Sahar, Famous YouTuber, Breaks Silence with Important Message

Articles
Aliza Sahar, Famous YouTuber, Breaks Silence with Important Message

Aliza Sahar, Famous YouTuber, Breaks Silence with Important Message

  • Aamir spoke with Aliza’s brother and denied the suicide claims, sharing an audio recording.
  • Usama attempted to contact Aliza’s brother, who didn’t respond, and his number is now disconnected.
  • Aliza Sahar shared a new video confirming her well-being.
News regarding famous YouTuber Aliza Sahar had been circulating in recent days, suggesting that she had attempted suicide after a video of hers was leaked. However, the truth of the matter has now come to light.

In this context, YouTuber “Usama Arshad” has confirmed, saying, “My friend Aamir Abbas is closely related to Aliza Sahar’s family.”

He mentioned, “Aamir spoke with Aliza’s brother on the phone, and TikToker’s brother denied the suicide news, stating that it’s entirely false. Aliza is absolutely fine, and she did not attempt suicide. My friend Aamir has also sent me an audio recording of Aliza’s brother.”

Usama Arshad explained, “I also attempted to contact Aliza Sahar’s brother personally, but he did not respond, and now his number is being disconnected. Aliza Sahar has also shared a fresh video, which clearly shows that she is alright.”

Usama Arshad mentioned, “I met Aliza for the first time about a year ago for an interview. I believe that Aliza Sahar was an innocent girl who had no knowledge of social media. Her Instagram had three to four posts, which I checked. It’s possible that those whom she is speaking to know about social media, and Aliza may have been influenced in a negative way.”

