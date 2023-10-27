Aliza Sehar Reveals Identity of Video Leaker

Aliza Sehar reveals ex-Pakistan Army official behind leaked videos.

Reports incident to FIA Multan cybercrime, no action taken.

Sehar remains resilient in challenging situation.

Aliza Sehar, a popular TikTok user and Pakistani YouTuber, revealed the identity of the person who released her contentious videos on Friday. Aliza Sehar revealed in a video message that the person who released the footage is an ex-Pakistan Army official who is currently residing in Qatar and is originally from Okara, Punjab.

“The day after my video leaked on social media, I contacted FIA Multan cybercrime, they supported me and contacted the culprit, he admitted that he edited the video but said he didn’t leak it,” she continued. The YouTuber said that the FIA has not yet taken any action against the offender, though.

Take a look at the video below:

It should be mentioned that following the controversy over the leaked video, the social media influencer—who mostly rose to stardom through her videos on TikTok and YouTube—attempted an apparent suicide.

According to media sources, the social media celebrity’s condition is grave following her unsuccessful attempt at suicide. The person who has not yet been prosecuted released the star’s private video call.

Aliza Sehar, a YouTuber since 2017, claimed in her most recent video that her rise to social media popularity was the result of her perseverance. She threatened to expose the individual further. She expressed her gratitude to everyone who helped her throughout the trying times following the publication of her lewd film.

