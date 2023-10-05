Aliza Sultan reveals how Feroze Khan is doing his father responsibility

Syeda Aliza Sultan is a social media influencer and the ex-wife of Feroze Khan.

She is now a single mother of two adorable children.

Syeda Aliza Sultan gives a reply about how Feroze Khan is as a father.

Aliza Sultan is a social media influencer and the ex-wife of famous actor Feroze Khan. She got fame and recognized after marrying Pakistan’s famous television and film actor Feroze Khan. However, in 2022, they have parted their ways.

She is now a single mother of two adorable children one is her son and the other one is her daughter, we have also been seeing the pretty Aliza Sultan as a brand endorser for various clothing or skincare brands.

Lately, Syeda Aliza Sultan has conducted a Question-and-answer session on her official Instagram account. Where a fan asked about Feroze Khan’s role as a father, she questioned, “Is it true that Feroze Khan doesn’t fulfill the expenses of his kids? To this question, Aliza Sultan said, “No, it isn’t true, he bears half of the financial responsibilities of his kids”.

