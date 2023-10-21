Alizeh Shah surprises fans with her new look

Pakistani actress Alizeh Shah caused a sensation on social media with her new pink hair.

She shared a video on Instagram stories showing off her new hairstyle and pink makeup.

Some fans praised her unique look, while others criticized her for imitating K-pop idols.

On Friday evening, Alizeh Shah posted a video on her Instagram stories, revealing her fresh hairstyle. She showed off her new Barbie-pink hair with straight-cut bangs.

Her video not only featured her colorful hair but also showcased a full face of pink makeup, giving off K-pop vibes.

It’s not clear whether it was a filter or hair extension, but Alizeh Shah‘s video became widely popular on social media, with many entertainment pages sharing screenshots of her unique appearance.

Many of her fans praised the celebrity with compliments, but there were also some social media users who criticized her for imitating K-pop idols.

In addition to her 4.3 million Instagram followers, Alizeh Shah has a significant offline fanbase due to her outstanding roles in popular TV shows like ‘Dil Mom Ka Diya’, ‘Mera Dil Mera Dushman’, and the telefilm ‘Chand Raat Aur Chandni’.

