Amir Khan Amplifies His Pro-Palestine Voice: Calls for Donations & Speaks Out

Amir Khan, a well-known former boxer, has issued yet another impassioned and personal appeal to action, this time utilizing his platform to raise attention to the current conflict in Palestine. Khan voiced his dissatisfaction and disgust with individuals who have stayed silent in the face of the region’s sad events in a series of forceful speeches.

“Nearly 2000 Palestinians murdered in a few days, over 500 children, over 300 women. Your [prayers] for everyone’s statements had an equal effect [as that of] all lives matter, and the prayers were surely only for those you consider human. It’s not enough to make a lukewarm, tragically neutral statement,” Khan stated.

He went on to say, “Separate the colonizer from the colonized, point to the imbalance. Politicize these deaths – every death is inherently political, do not misrepresent anyone’s corpse with your fear or desire for brand alignment. Those of you who use Arab and Muslim vernacular for decoration and aesthetics, to inform some identity or career, your silence is shameful.”

Khan criticized everyone who selected particular storylines to further their careers while staying mute when the world needed their voices the most. “Your silence is terrorism,” he stated. “Especially when it matters. Takes balls and so many big hitters/influencers /role models have gone silent or deleted posts.” He questioned scathingly, “What are you afraid of? Losing friends or a pound/dollar?”

In the midst of his call to action, Khan revealed that his charity, the Amir Khan charity, is actively working with a local team to offer food, aid, and shelter to individuals in Palestine affected by the conflict. He invited people to contribute to these initiatives by visiting the foundation’s website.

In an earlier tweet, he said unequivocally that he thought people were “scared to show their support for Palestine.” In any case, he remarked that “Palestinian lives matter” and that “the world will remember who spoke up and who didn’t.”

It’s not enough to make a lukewarm- tragically neutral… — Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan) October 14, 2023

Amir khan foundation is working with a local team getting food, aid and shelters for those effected in Palestine. If you want to support please donate to @AKFoundation website https://t.co/734mKwjBfF pic.twitter.com/LShYJXu0R3 — Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan) October 13, 2023

My entire career, my aim was to become a champion and use my fame and influence to make a positive change in the world. I've never been scared to speak my mind and stand up for the down trodden. Recently when Ukraine was attacked by Russia, I personally flew to Poland to support… — Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan) October 12, 2023

Khan’s passionate remarks serve as a strong reminder of the need of speaking up in the face of injustice and human suffering, regardless of the repercussions or concerns of reprisal. His stance on the Palestinian situation has struck a chord with many people, and it remains to be seen how his message will motivate others to take a more active part in tackling these pressing humanitarian issues.

