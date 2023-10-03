Amitabh Bachchan Reunites with Rajinikanth in “Thalaivar 170” After 32 Years

Thalaivar170 is a highly anticipated action film starring Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan.

The movie is directed by TJ Gnanavel, known for Jai Bhim.

The star-studded cast includes Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Dushara Vijayan, and Ritika Singh.

Rajinikanth’s next movie, possibly called Thalaivar170, is generating a buzz because of its impressive cast.

This film is expected to be an exciting blend of action and a meaningful message, aiming to delight Rajinikanth’s fans and make them feel truly ‘Rajinified.’

In a recent film update, the creators excitedly revealed on social media that Bollywood’s iconic actor, Amitabh Bachchan, will also be joining the cast.

This news has thrilled fans, as it marks the long-awaited reunion of Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth on the screen after a gap of 32 years. Their last film together was “Hum” in 1991.

The movie “Hum,” directed by Mukul Anand in 1991, starred Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, and Govinda in the main roles. It also featured Kimi Katkar, Deepa Sahi, Shilpa Shirodkar, Anupam Kher, Kader Khan, Danny Denzongpa, and others in important parts.

Kader Khan was responsible for writing the film’s dialogues. The music was composed by the well-known duo Laxmikant-Pyarelal, famous for their work in movies like “Mr. India,” “Saudagar,” “Ram Lakhan,” and more.

“Thalaivar 170” is the first time Rajinikanth collaborates with director TJ Gnanavel, known for “Jai Bhim.” The movie boasts a star-studded cast including Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Dushara Vijayan, Ritika Singh, and more, alongside Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan.

While there’s speculation that Rajinikanth may play a police officer, no official confirmation has been made. Lyca Productions is producing the film, with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

The actor from Petta will appear in an upcoming film called “Thalaivar 171,” directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Sun Pictures is producing the movie, with music by Anirudh Ravichander. The action direction will be handled by the stunt duo Anbariv.

