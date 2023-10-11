Amitabh Bachchan Showered with Flowers by Fans on Birthday

Amitabh Bachchan received a godly reception from his fans at his Mumbai residence, on his 81st birthday.

Amitabh Bachchan, a beloved veteran in the eyes of his fans, received a godly reception from his admirers who gathered at his Mumbai residence, Jalsa, bearing garlands and flowers. The actor came out to meet his fans and received their heartfelt blessings.

In a video captured by paparazzi, Amitabh Bachchan was spotted wearing traditional attire while standing on a platform. He greeted fans with folded hands and waved to everyone, expressing gratitude as people extended their well-wishes.

Numerous people were actively using their mobile phones to capture the moment, and the actor’s famous songs played through speakers to mark the special day. After the video was posted online, many fans extended their well-wishes.

Someone left a comment on the Instagram post, “Many happy returns of this auspicious day. Many more days you have to be with us. Stay happy and let us be happy. You are a living legend. We all inspire about your intense work still this age. Happy birth day sir.” “Simple and pure,” added another. One also said, “Shehsaah of Bollywood industry.”

A large crowd of fans has been gathering outside Amitabh‘s house since Thursday night. Earlier, various videos and photos captured the actor interacting with his fans. Not only him but also his family members joined him to meet the fans.

Navya shared a photo on her Instagram Stories featuring Amitabh, Jaya Bachchan, Aaradhya, and Agastya Nanda, along with a caption, “Happy Birthday Nana.”

Meanwhile, Shweta Bachchan expressed her birthday wishes to her father by posting a collage image along with a message,”Happy 81st Papa. Big shoes (and hugs) no one can ever manage to fill.”

At the same time, Bollywood celebrities are sending their heartfelt birthday greetings to Amitabh on social media.

