Edition: English
Edition: English

Anoushey Ashraf Shares Precious Moments From Her To Visit Karbala, Iraq

Anoushey Ashraf Shares Precious Moments From Her To Visit Karbala, Iraq

Articles
Anoushey Ashraf Shares Precious Moments From Her To Visit Karbala, Iraq

Anoushey Ashraf Shares Precious Moments From Her To Visit Karbala, Iraq

Anoushey Ashraf is a talent powerhouse. People adore her hosting approach, and we’ve seen her emcee a variety of shows spanning from radio to television, as well as several live events and award presentations. Anoushey is one of the few hosts who know how to keep the audience engaged while they are on stage. She is also quite opinionated and will never hesitate to declare what she believes to be correct.

Anoushey is also a travel fanatic who frequently shares her adventures with the rest of the world. She is now on a spiritual pilgrimage in Iraq, where she visited Imam e Hussain RA’s shrine at Karbala. She also shared some stunning images from her visits to Holy sites. Anoushey’s precious moments from Karbala can be witnessed below:

