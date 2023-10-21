Advertisement
Anoushey Ashraf Visits Shrines of Ahl e Bait in Iraq

Anoushey Ashraf Visits Shrines of Ahl e Bait in Iraq

Articles
Anoushey Ashraf Visits Shrines of Ahl e Bait in Iraq

Anoushey Ashraf Visits Shrines of Ahl e Bait in Iraq

  • Anoushey Ashraf at the shrine of Imam Hussain.
  • Pakistani host Anoushey Ashraf on a spiritual trip to Iraq with her family.
  • She is visiting the holy shrines of Imam Hussain, Hazrat Abbas, Hazrat Zainab, and Hazrat Ali.
Anoushey Ashraf is a skilled host who can engage and entertain her audience, whether it’s a live or recorded show.

She’s never had an interest in acting, so she stayed away from that field. Anoushey loves traveling, is spiritual, and isn’t afraid to express her honest opinions, even if it means facing potential backlash.

Anoushey is currently on a meaningful and spiritual trip with her family in Iraq. They are there for Ziyarat, and Anoushey is sharing her journey by documenting it for her followers who can’t visit the Holy Shrines.

She visited the shrines of Imam Hussain, Hazrat Abbas, Hazrat Zainab, and Hazrat Ali, and here are some photos from her pilgrimage.

Take a Look:

