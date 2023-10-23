Armaan Malik gets engaged to Aashna Shroff: See Photos

Armaan Malik has won over music fans with his beautiful voice.

Armaan Malik has won over music fans with his beautiful voice on songs such as Buddhu Sa Mann, Jab Tak, and Tere Mere. The singer just got engaged to influencer Aashna Shroff, and the couple has been setting some major relationship goals ever since. While fans have recently been enjoying Aashna and Armaan’s love-filled moments, the singer has now offered insights into his recently conducted ring ceremony with the influencer.

Fans have been obsessed with the lovebirds ever since Armaan Malik’s song Kasam Se, which depicts his magical proposal to Aashna Shroff. The two have now been engaged in a ring ceremony, photos of which the singer just revealed on his Instagram stories.

Armaan and Aashna have been setting high couple goals after sharing a sneak look of the ceremony, which took place on October 22nd. The musician posted a slew of photos from his ring ceremony. He also posted a photo of them exchanging rings as well as the romantic decorations from their unforgettable evening.

Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff’s love story appears to be something out of a storybook. The singer turned to his Instagram account earlier this month to give fans a sneak peak at the duo’s “forever” journey. The singer captioned a photo from the proposal, “and our forever has only just begun.”

Armaan Malik’s melodic voice has helped him build a name for himself in the Bollywood industry. Some of his noteworthy songs are Main Hoon Hero Tera, Hua Hai Aaj Pehli, Bol Do Na Zara, Besabriyaan, Tum Jo Mile, Uff Yeh Noor, Tere Dil Mein, and Kaun Tujhe.

Meanwhile, Aashna Shroff has immersed herself in social media and has become an influencer. Shroff is also a model and a fashion blogger.

