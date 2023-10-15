Art Director Milan Dies Of Cardiac Arrest During Vidaamuyarchi’s Shoot

Sonam Kapoor Takes Legal Action: YouTuber in Hot Water Over Satirical Video
Art director Milan Fernandez tragically passed away on October 15, according to insights from film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, Milan lost his life while actively working on an upcoming film alongside actor Ajith Kumar, in the picturesque location of Azerbaijan.
This film, titled Vidaamuyarchi, had recently commenced shooting earlier this month and is directed by Magizh Thirumeni, with production by Lyca Productions.
The sad news of Milan’s demise was also shared by the film’s production team via Twitter.
Milan had a significant history of collaboration with Ajith Kumar on numerous previous projects. On the fateful day of his passing, he was all set to prepare for another day of filming.
Unfortunately, Milan began to experience discomfort and was swiftly rushed to a nearby hospital by the film’s production team.
Tragically, he succumbed to a severe heart attack, leaving the film industry in deep sorrow.
According to the source quoted by the portal, Milan was feeling uneasy on set. The source said, “Milan had a cardiac arrest that proved to be fatal. He had returned to the hotel last night after shoot and was normal. But this morning, he’d assembled everyone in his team for work. But later, he had complained of uneasiness and was sweating a lot. The production team had arranged a car to be taken to the hospital. However, even before they reached the hospital, Milan had passed away.”
Our sincere & deepest condolences to our Art Director @MilanFern30 May his soul Rest In Peace.
Our prayers are with his family & beloved ones 🙏🏻#Milan #ArtDirector pic.twitter.com/ByrKAAY0ew
— Lyca Productions (@LycaProductions) October 15, 2023
The production banner of Vidaamuyarchi took to their X account to share condolences. “Our sincere and deepest condolences to our Art Director @MilanFern30 May his soul Rest In Peace. Our prayers are with his family & beloved ones (folded hands emoticon)” read the caption. Film distributor Karthik Raviverma shared the news on his X account and wrote, “#VidaaMuyarachi Art Director MILAN passed away in Shooting spot at Azerbaijan.”
During his illustrious career spanning several decades, Milan Fernandez contributed to a wide array of Tamil films.
Some of his notable works include Billa, Velayudham, Veeram, Vettaikaaran, Thunivu, Endrendrum Punnagai, Vedalam, Annaatthe, and Pathu Thala, to name a few.
He leaves behind a legacy of cinematic excellence in these projects.
Milan is survived by his wife, currently residing in Chennai, as well as his son, as they come to terms with the loss of their beloved family member.
