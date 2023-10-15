Art Director Milan Dies Of Cardiac Arrest During Vidaamuyarchi’s Shoot

Art director Milan Fernandez tragically passed away on October 15

He died during the shooting of “Vidaamuyarchi” in Azerbaijan.

He fell ill on set and was rushed to the hospital, but sadly, he succumbed to a fatal heart attack.

Art director Milan Fernandez tragically passed away on October 15, according to insights from film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, Milan lost his life while actively working on an upcoming film alongside actor Ajith Kumar, in the picturesque location of Azerbaijan.

This film, titled Vidaamuyarchi, had recently commenced shooting earlier this month and is directed by Magizh Thirumeni, with production by Lyca Productions.

The sad news of Milan’s demise was also shared by the film’s production team via Twitter.

Milan had a significant history of collaboration with Ajith Kumar on numerous previous projects. On the fateful day of his passing, he was all set to prepare for another day of filming.

Unfortunately, Milan began to experience discomfort and was swiftly rushed to a nearby hospital by the film’s production team.

Tragically, he succumbed to a severe heart attack, leaving the film industry in deep sorrow.