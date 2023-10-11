Asha Parekh Responds to Kangana Ranaut’s Bollywood Friendship Statement

Asha Parekh disagreed with Kangana Ranaut’s statement that Bollywood lacks true friendships.

Parekh questioned why Ranaut made the statement in the first place.

Ranaut herself should be asked why she doesn’t have any friends in Bollywood.

Asha Parekh recently had a conversation where she discussed Bollywood, her career, and more. In an interview, the veteran actress was questioned about Kangana Ranaut’s assertion that Bollywood lacks true friendships.

Asha disagreed with this idea and cited her enduring friendship with fellow veteran actresses Waheeda Rahman and Helen as an example.

Asha Parekh was attending an event along with Kangana Ranaut. During the event, she was asked to share her opinion on Kangana’s statement about fake friendships in Bollywood, and this is how she responded, “Have you seen how close me, Waheeda ji and Helen ji are? We have a strong friendship.”

Additionally, Asha mentioned that it’s up to Kangana to decide if she wants to be friends with someone or not.

When questioned about whether such friendships are still present in today’s film industry, the experienced actor commented, “Ab woh Kangana ji se puchiye na, ki kyu nahi hai. Aapne aisa kyu nahi pucha, ki aap aise kyu bol rahe hai (Please ask Kangana why it doesn’t exist anymore? Why did you not ask her why she made that statement)? It is a personal choice of everyone, whether they want to be friends with someone or not. So, you must ask her ki woh kyu nahi dosti karti? Mere saath toh bohot achchi hai woh (Kangana should have been asked why she does not make friends. She is very nice to me).”

In an interview last year, Kangana was questioned about inviting three Bollywood individuals for a Sunday brunch at her home. In response, she stated that she believes people in Bollywood lack the qualities to be her friends.

She responded, “Bollywood se toh vaise iss sewa ke laayak koi hai nahi. Ghar toh bulao hi nahi bilkul bhi. Baahar kahin mil lo toh theek hai, ghar mat bulao. Nahi, bilkul nahi. Mere dost banne laayak hai hi nahi yeh log. Qualification chahiye hoti hai uske liye (No one from Bollywood is worthy of being my friend. It is okay to meet them outside, but I cannot call any of them to my house. They are not qualified to be my friend).”

