Edition: English
Edition: English

Asma Abbas's Son Embarks On New Journey With Engagement: See Photo

Articles
  • Asma Abbas’s son, Ahmad Abbas’s engagement festivities recently took place.
  • Two photos of the pair together have gone viral.
  • Sameen Rao, the bride-to-be, wears a deep plum-coloured gown.
When it comes to the wonderful moments and festivities in the lives of stars, the world of Lollywood frequently takes the backseat.

In a recent wonderful turn of events, the spotlight shone brilliantly on none other than the great actress Asma Abbas‘s son, Ahmad Abbas’s engagement festivities.

There are two photos of the pair together that have gone viral. Sameen Rao, the bride-to-be, wears a deep plum-coloured gown that seamlessly integrates traditional and contemporary features. The dress is adorned with exquisite stones, adding elegance to her already gorgeous appearance.

However, there has been no official confirmation or news from Asma Abbas or her daughter, Zara Noor Abbas. Fans and admirers left good wishes and heart emojis in the comments area.

