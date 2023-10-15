Award-Winning Pakistani-Canadian Film ‘In Flames’ To Hit Karachi Theaters On October 20

From October 20, In Flames will fascinate spectators in Karachi.

With the premiere of its trailer on Friday, filmmaker Zarrar Kahn is set to reveal a tantalizing taste of his widely acclaimed psychological thriller masterwork, In Flames. From October 20 through October 31, 2023, this highly anticipated movie will fascinate spectators in Pakistan with an exclusive 10-day screening at the Atrium Mall in Karachi.

In Flames, directed and written by Pakistani director Kahn, seeks to investigate the implications of living inside the limits of a highly patriarchal society. It aims to shed light on the psychological effects of tyranny as well as the complexity of adolescent love in Pakistan.

In Flames seeks to immerse you in Karachi’s dusty beauty, allowing you to watch the harsh decisions that must be taken in order to survive another day. It presents an engrossing narrative about the challenges of a mother and daughter in the aftermath of the patriarch’s tragic death.

The emotionally charged story touches spectators deeply, gripping their hearts with its honest sincerity. At renowned international film festivals such as the 76th Cannes Film Festival, the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival, and the Busan International Film Festival, it has received worldwide acclaim and recognition. This is a genuinely groundbreaking picture that is broadening horizons in Pakistan.

In Flames was meant to be a drama about a young lady and her hidden boyfriend, based on Kahn’s previous short films, Dia (2018, 24 minutes) and Pak (eight minutes). However, the premise blossomed into an exciting story.

“The themes were also becoming more relevant to what is happening in Pakistan at this time, around the conversation of women’s rights, property rights—a lot of these time optics are really in flux and in conflict right now,” the director, who is based in Canada but was born and raised in Karachi, told Variety. He further added, “So it was a great feeling to know that not only is this the picture I could create, but it is also the film that has to be made.”

Kahn feels that In Flames is an important cinematic contribution to the continuing worldwide debate on women’s rights that extends beyond Pakistan and South Asia. He emphasized, “It’s happening all over the world right now—look at the US where rights are being rolled back. Look at Iran. It’s a global conversation. It definitely feels like the world is in flux in a lot of ways. My hope for the film worldwide is, I hope we get reactions.”

