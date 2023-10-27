Azaan Sami Delays Album Release in Solidarity with Palestine

Azaan Sami postpones his album “AZAAN” release in solidarity with Palestine.

The album’s new release date is November 12, not October 30 as initially planned.

Azaan shares a heartfelt message on Instagram, emphasizing the challenging situation in Palestine.

Actor-singer Azaan Sami has shown strong support for Palestine by delaying the release of his eagerly awaited album, “AZAAN.”

The album, initially planned for release on October 30, will now come out on November 12.

Azaan posted on his Instagram to share a heartfelt message, highlighting that it’s not a moment to celebrate but a time to recognize the difficult situation faced by Palestinians affected by the actions of Israel in Gaza and the West Bank.

Known for his popular song “Ik Lamha,” Azaan expressed his profound sorrow regarding the worldwide situation and the ongoing attacks on the Muslim world, emphasizing that this is an attack on all of humanity.

He strongly urged the international community to help achieve peace and independence for the Palestinian people, while also sending prayers for those enduring difficult times, wishing them strength and resilience.

Azaan pleasantly surprised his fans by dropping a YouTube video where he shared an unreleased song called “Nadaan Dil.” In the video, he gave a behind-the-scenes look at his recording session at the famous Abbey Road Studios in London.

This sudden choice reflects the feelings of many people who are greatly impacted by the Israeli attacks in Palestine.

In his final words, Azaan expressed strong support for Palestine, Kashmir, Muslims worldwide, and all the innocent people affected by similar situations.

