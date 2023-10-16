Azaan Sami Khan talks about his bonding with father: ‘I didn’t see him from 15 to 29..’

Azaan Sami Khan discussed his “turbulent relationship” with his father.

He also emphasized the seriousness of eating disorders.

Azaan discussed his constant resolve to create and achieve objectives.

Azaan Sami Khan, a talented musician, recently opened up about eating problems, food addiction, and the process of self-discovery that helped him to reclaim control of his life. Azaan discussed his personal experiences on the HowDoesItWork? Podcast, giving light on the hurdles he experienced and the transforming process that led to his recovery.

Furthermore, the composer emphasized the seriousness of eating disorders by linking them to other types of addiction, such as alcohol and narcotics. He emphasized the need to identify food addiction as a serious and significant issue. “Eating disorders are as much an addiction as alcohol, drugs, any form of addiction – food addiction is as much as any of those are,” he said.

Azaan discussed his constant resolve to create and achieve objectives as he reflected on his rehabilitation path. He emphasized his self-discipline and devotion, stating that when he decides to pursue anything, he fully commits to it. He said that he is proud of his sense of determination and self-belief. He stated that it has helped him overcome numerous problems in his life and that it is an essential part of his personality.

The actor also discussed his “very turbulent relationship” with his father, Adnan Sami Khan, a well-known musician and singer. “I didn’t see him from the age of five to fourteen.” Then, when I was 14, I saw him for a year and a half [in Bombay]. I didn’t see him again for another 13 years. I last saw him about a month ago…I haven’t seen him between the ages of 15 and 29. Without knowing him, music was the only way I could connect with him. So when I created music, I felt like I had a father figure.”

Azaan’s open disclosures about his eating problem and subsequent recovery path brought an emphasis on the need to address mental health concerns, especially those connected to food and body image. His tale inspires others who may be facing similar circumstances by emphasizing the value of self-belief, discipline, and tenacity.

