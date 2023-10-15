Azaan Sami Khan talks about his eating disorder: ‘It’s is completely like drugs…’

Azaan Sami Khan hails from a musically gifted family.

People witnessed him physically and creatively develop before their eyes.

Azaan lost a lot of weight and worked hard on his health and fitness.

Advertisement

Azaan Sami Khan hails from a musically gifted family. Azaan’s parents are well-known artists, and he has successfully followed in their footsteps. Following several big song numbers, he ventured into acting with Ishq e Laa, and fans were amazed by his diversity. Azaan Sami Khan’s life has been an open book, and admirers have witnessed him physically and creatively develop before their eyes.

Azaan appeared on a podcast and talked about his eating condition. Azaan has shed a lot of weight over the years, and he has worked hard on his health and fitness. He described the experience of having an eating disorder as nothing short of an addiction.

He stated in post 140 that he had stopped measuring his weight. He had a 56-inch waist and couldn’t locate trousers that fit him. This was caused by an eating disorder. He went on to say that food addiction is similar to drug or alcohol addiction in that it is difficult to overcome. He understood he needed to modify his lifestyle after becoming pregnant with his daughter and began working on himself.

Also Read Azaan Sami Khan Teases Electrifying Album Trailer With Star-Studded Cast Azaan Sami Khan released an album teaser to give fans a preview....

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news. Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.