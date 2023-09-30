Advertisement
Azlan Shah and Warisha Share Heartfelt Godh Bharai Moments

Articles
Azlan Shah and Warisha Share Heartfelt Godh Bharai Moments

  • Azlan Shah and Warisha, the beloved couple, share their Godh Bharai photoshoot on Instagram.
  • The photoshoot captures the couple’s radiant smiles and happiness.
  • Warisha looks stunning in traditional attire and intricate jewelry.
Azlan Shah, the renowned YouTuber, and Warisha, a popular influencer, have been captivating their fans with their enchanting journey into parenthood.

Their latest Instagram post featuring the Goudh bharayi photoshoot has taken the internet by storm. Dressed in matching black traditional attire, the couple exuded grace and sophistication.

Azlan and Warisha’s Instagram posts and stories provided a visual feast for their fans and well-wishers. The couple, dressed in traditional attire, looked radiant as they partook in the rituals.

See the Photos below:

Fans and followers alike have been flooding the comments section with love and blessings for the soon-to-be parents.

The comments section of their Instagram post has been flooded with love and blessings from fans and well-wishers. Many fans have expressed their excitement and joy, showering the couple with compliments and congratulatory messages.

