Babar Ali Delivers Powerful Message to Sunny Deol

Babar Ali Delivers Powerful Message to Sunny Deol

Babar Ali Delivers Powerful Message to Sunny Deol

Babar Ali Delivers Powerful Message to Sunny Deol

  • Babar Ali is a Pakistani actor with a successful career spanning decades.
  • He recently returned to TV dramas and has been praised for his work in “Zebaish” and “Kuch Ankahi.”
  • Babar Ali recently featured on Nadir Ali’s podcast and discussed Sunny Deol’s script choices.
Babar Ali is a well-known Pakistani actor, celebrated for his numerous successful films and TV shows since the 1990s.

He’s making a comeback in the drama world and has been featured in hit dramas like “Zebaish” and “Kuch Ankahi.” His next project is the Hum TV drama series, “Namak Haram.”

Recently, Babar Ali featured on Nadir Ali’s podcast, discussing Sunny Deol’s script choices and sharing a message for him.

Babar Ali said, “You can remake the films, you can revive your career through these iconic remakes, but if you will bad mouth Pakistan, I will not respect you, I am not stopping you from doing good to your country but that doesn’t allow you to tarnish Pakistan. We have done many films, we never bad mouthed any country. This is the difference between us and them. We always give the due respect to artists, you came to Pakistan, we welcomed you wholeheartedly”.

It’s worth noting that Sunny Deol’s remake of “Ghaddar 2” was a huge success in India, even though the movie had content critical of Pakistan.

