Bollywood-Themed Pre-Birthday Bash of Urfi Javed Goes Viral

Urfi Javed celebrated her upcoming birthday on October 15th with a pre-birthday bash in Mumbai.

The party had a Bollywood theme, with guests dressing up as iconic Bollywood characters or stars.

She made a surprising choice by dressing up as Babu Bhaiyya.

Urfi Javed, known for her upcoming birthday on October 15th, has jump-started her celebration with a spectacular pre-birthday bash held in Mumbai.

The actress and renowned star from Bigg Boss OTT turned the evening into a Bollywood spectacle, encouraging guests to dress up as iconic Bollywood characters or stars.

She made a surprising and delightful choice, showing up in the iconic Babu Bhaiyya character from the comedy classic “Hera Pheri,” originally played by Paresh Rawal.

The other Javed sisters were equally creative and dazzling in their outfits. One sister made a striking entrance as Katrina Kaif from the popular “Kala Chashma,” while another transformed into a character reminiscent of Priyanka Chopra’s scintillating role in “Ram Chahe Leela.”

The third sister captured the timeless charm of the legendary Bollywood dancer Helen, embodying the essence of the golden era of Bollywood.

See the Post below:

A post shared by Apurva Padgaonkar (@apurva.insta)

