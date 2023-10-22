Bombay High Court rejects ban on Pakistani artists in India

The Bombay High Court rejected a request to ban Pakistani artists from working in India.

The request was made by cinema worker and artist Faaiz Anwar Qureshi.

The court highlighted the role of art, music, sports, culture, and dance in bringing people together and promoting harmony.

The request was made by a cinema worker and artist named Faaiz Anwar Qureshi. He wanted the Indian government to prevent Pakistani artists, like actors, musicians, singers, songwriters, and technicians, from working in India or collaborating with Indian artists.

According to reports from Bollywood Hungama and Live Law India, a group of judges, including Justice Sunil B Shukre and Justice Firdosh P Pooniwalla, rejected this request. They stressed how it’s vital to encourage peace and friendly cultural exchanges through art.

The judges observed, “A person who is good at heart would welcome in his country any activity which promotes peace, harmony, and tranquillity within the country and across the border. Arts, music, sports, culture, dance and so on are the activities which rise above nationalities, cultures, and nations and truly bring about peace, tranquillity, unity, and harmony in the nation and between nations.”

The court emphasized that art can go beyond borders and unite people. They said that loving your own country doesn’t mean you have to dislike people from other countries, even those nearby. They argued that a true patriot is someone who is selfless and cares about their country and others, being a person of goodwill.

However, The court pointed out that the Indian government is dedicated to promoting global peace and security, which aligns with Article 51 of the Indian Constitution. This was important because the Pakistan Cricket team was playing in the ongoing World Cup 2023 in India.

The court acknowledged that the Indian government’s efforts had allowed the Pakistani team to stay in India for nearly a month, which was a positive step toward peace and harmony. The court’s decision emphasized how important it is to support initiatives that aim to bring about peace and security on an international level.

