Boney Kapoor Talks About Why Ajay Devgn’s “Maidaan” is Delayed

The shooting started over three years ago and was almost complete by the end of 2019, but unexpected events caused delays.

The movie faced significant problems because of the pandemic and unpredictable weather.

Boney Kapoor reveals how the natural calamities and the pandamic created a “major” problem.

Advertisement

The movie “Maidaan” is a highly anticipated film in 2023, directed by Amit Sharma and starring Ajay Devgn. It’s a tribute to Indian football’s golden era from 1952 to 1962, focusing on coach Syed Abdul Rahim.

Film producer Boney Kapoor recently discussed the challenges in making this sports drama. The shooting started over three years ago and was almost complete by the end of 2019. However, unexpected events caused delays, and Boney had to act swiftly to avoid potential problems.

In a recent interview, Boney Kapoor explained that the movie “Maidaan” faced significant problems because of the pandemic and unpredictable weather. Initially, he had rented a piece of land for only six months, but because of the delays, he had to extend the lease and spend more money.

Additionally, managing large crowds of people was a challenge, and he mentioned that he hasn’t received sufficient insurance compensation for all the delays. “Maidaan,” starring Ajay Devgn and directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, was originally planned for release last year, alongside “RRR.” However, the film has not yet released a full trailer.

He said, “Besides Maidaan, there’s not a single penny I owe anyone. I never get demoralised. I catch the bull by the horns, and I sleep peacefully. But I’ve been having sleepless nights recently because of Maidaan. But for the first time in my life, I feel the situation is not in my control,” he said he can’t share more information.

He further added, “This is the era of joint ventures, I have partners, I have actors who also have a stake in some revenue; things are not as simple as they used to be earlier… I cannot take any bold steps because a team is dependent on me.”

Advertisement

When asked about the 16-acre land he had leased for a football field, Boney Kapoor responded, “We went through a lot. We made a full football ground with natural turf. Not artificial turf, because in those days, in the ’50s and ’60s, there was no artificial turf. We erected a couple of stands and used green screens… That set was there for more than three years, and that’s what escalated the budget of the film also. We haven’t overshot, but we had to pay rent for the ground, we had to remunerate the curators, and we had to maintain the ground… We had a crew of almost 500-600 people every day. We had Taj catering the food. We had two or three ambulances on set…”

He explained that they had to reconstruct the set because it was damaged by a cyclone in the area and added, “All these calamities and the pandemic, this created a major, major (problem). And unfortunately, insurance is not there… As of now, we’ve got nothing. What they’ve offered is a measly amount of what I’ve spent.”

In addition to Ajay Devgn, the movie “Maidaan” also stars Priyamani and Gajraj Rao. Originally scheduled for release in June 2023, the film experienced additional delays. A teaser for the movie was revealed six months ago.

Also Read Amitabh Bachchan Reunites with Rajinikanth in “Thalaivar 170” After 32 Years Thalaivar170 is a highly anticipated action film starring Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan....

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay

updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.