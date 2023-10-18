Bushra Ansari Takes a Break in the USA and Canada: See Photos

Bushra Ansari is a highly talented and versatile Pakistani icon loved for her acting, writing, and hosting skills.

She gained a large following through her well-known series like Baraat, Loose Talk, Fifty Fifty, and Aangan Terha.

Recently, her role as Maa Begum in the incredibly popular series “Tere Bin” has won over audiences.

Advertisement

Bushra Ansari is a highly talented and versatile icon in Pakistan. She is loved for her acting, writing, and hosting abilities.

Fans admire her comedy and fantastic timing in dramas and shows. She gained a large following through her well-known series like Baraat, Loose Talk, Fifty Fifty, and Aangan Terha.

Recently, her role as Maa Begum in the incredibly popular series “Tere Bin” has won over audiences, and she’s widely praised for her character and wardrobe. Bushra Ansari is grateful for the fame she achieved through Baraat and “Tere Bin.”

Recently, Bushra Ansari has been having a great time during her visit to the USA and Canada. She initially went there for some fundraising activities.

While in Canada and the USA, she had the chance to meet her younger daughter, Meera Ansari, and spent quality time with her older daughter, Nareeman, in Toronto. Bushra Ansari also shared some lovely moments with her grandchildren.

Take a Look:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

During her time in Toronto, she reconnected with her close friend, the renowned Pakistani TV actor Badar Khalil.

Currently, Bushra Ansari is in the USA, staying at her sister Asma Abbas Gill’s home and enjoying quality time with Asma’s daughter, Amber.

Also Read Sarah Khan Shares Update on Her Well-Being Sarah Khan is a popular Pakistani TV actress known for her roles...

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.