Check out first glimpse from Mahira Khan’s wedding!

There are millions of people who love Mahira Khan. Mahira is well-known in Pakistan and has represented her nation all over the world. Since she made her breakthrough as Khirad in Humsafar, she has been adored by the public.

She is one of Pakistan’s few commercially successful actors. Currently, Mahira Khan is playing a very distinctive side of herself in the miniseries Razia, which the public is getting to see.

Mahira said YES! among the breathtaking scenery of Murree. The actress got married at PC Bhurban, which has been reserved for the actress’s wedding celebrations for 6 days straight, according to the information available about her destination wedding.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood) Advertisement

Also Read Malaika Arora and Beau Arjun Kapoor enjoys dinner date It's widely known that Bollywood actors Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are...