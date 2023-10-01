Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Check out first glimpse from Mahira Khan’s wedding!

Check out first glimpse from Mahira Khan’s wedding!

Articles
Advertisement
Check out first glimpse from Mahira Khan’s wedding!

Check out first glimpse from Mahira Khan’s wedding!

Advertisement

There are millions of people who love Mahira Khan. Mahira is well-known in Pakistan and has represented her nation all over the world. Since she made her breakthrough as Khirad in Humsafar, she has been adored by the public.

She is one of Pakistan’s few commercially successful actors. Currently, Mahira Khan is playing a very distinctive side of herself in the miniseries Razia, which the public is getting to see.

Mahira said YES! among the breathtaking scenery of Murree. The actress got married at PC Bhurban, which has been reserved for the actress’s wedding celebrations for 6 days straight, according to the information available about her destination wedding.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

Advertisement

Also Read

Malaika Arora and Beau Arjun Kapoor enjoys dinner date
Malaika Arora and Beau Arjun Kapoor enjoys dinner date

It's widely known that Bollywood actors Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Showbiz News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story